Ralph “Buck” L. Rogers, age 95, passed away at the Cambridge Care Center in Rice Lake, Wis. He was born to Archie Sr. and Blanche Rogers in La Crosse, Wis. Preceded in death by his wife, Eileen (Greeninger) Rogers. He is survived by his five children, Lynda (Mike) Dietzel, Steven (Mary) Rogers, Mark (Linda) Rogers, Tammy (Mark) Utley and Kimberly (Brian) Schellinger; nine grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. Rest in Peace Dad!
