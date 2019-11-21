Phyllis M. Ross, age 95, of Otsego passed away Nov. 18, 2019, two days after celebrating her 95th birthday with family and friends. Survived by her sons, Timothy (Laura), Lee (Kimberly); daughters, Kathleen (Greg) Super, Judy (Mark) Rygh, Shelly DiStaola, Jaydee Lindgren, Deborah Ross; 20 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Service 5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019 at Gearhart Funeral Home (11275 Foley Blvd. NW, Coon Rapids). Visitation 4 p.m. until the time of service on Saturday at the funeral home. Private interment Fort Snelling National Cemetery. www.GearhartFuneralHome.com
Phyllis M. Ross
To plant a tree in memory of Phyllis Ross as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.