Phyllis Merkel, age 80, of Coon Rapids with family and friends caring for her she passed away peacefully the morning of January 12, 2021 at home. She was preceded in death by her Mother Lorena, Sister Lois, and Brothers – Dennis, Garris. At the time of death she is survived by her brother Curtis (Anne), sons Brian (Jean) Merkel and Craig Merkel: granddaughters Rebecca Merkel, Kaylee Chase (Sam), and Bree Merkel: grandsons Bryan Rank, Chase Merkel, and Mccoy Merkel: great-granddaughter Laila Merkel-Abbott: great-grandson Ricky Diggins Merkel: goddaughter Jamie Kellison, sister in law Karen Henry and brother in law Ronald Merkel along with many nieces, nephews and friends. Employee of the telephone company 35 years, Was a member of the Telephone Pioneers of America and was presented the president award 1994-1995. 58-year active member of the Order of the Eastern Star. 60-year resident of Columbia Heights. Mom will be remembered by all as caring and giving. Her family and friends came first. She successfully mastered being a single mom for her sons. She led by example, passed on traditional values, humbleness, and never gave up. This was a major influence on our success. We are eternally grateful and will miss Mom dearly. July 13, 2021- Visitation will be held at 1:30 pm and promptly at 2 pm will be the Eastern Star ceremony at the Martha Chapter #132. Anoka OES. 1908 Third Ave S, Anoka, MN 55303.
