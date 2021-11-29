Phyllis Ann Galloway, 97, of Lake Ann, MI passed away Thursday, November 11, 2021 in Traverse City, MI.
A memorial service will be December 4th at 11:00 AM at the Champlin United Methodist Church with visitation one hour prior. Share memories at www.reynolds-jonkhoff.com.
