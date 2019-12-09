Paul John Bakke, age 80 of Anoka, passed away peacefully, surrounded by family, on Thursday, December 5, 2019 after living with the degenerating condition of Parkinsonism for several years. Paul was born with fireworks on July 4, 1939 in Thief River Falls, MN to Helen (Erickson) and Kenneth Bakke and grew up with siblings Bruce, Lee, Susan, Ann Marie and Steven. He graduated as class president from Lincoln High School in 1957. Paul started his higher education at Macalester College, finishing his undergraduate degree at the University of Minnesota. He followed with a Law degree from the University of Minnesota Law School in 1965. Paul practiced law in Brooklyn Center and Anoka until his retirement in 2008. Paul was a charter member of the Sons of Norway Vennekretsen Lodge. He loved canoeing, scrabble and collecting books. His greatest joy was spending time with his family, who will miss his intellectual curiosity, quick wit and kindness. He is survived by his wife LaRae; daughter Britt (Jay); son Erik (Julie); grandchildren Charlotte, Amy, Leo and Finn; and his extended family. A Memorial Service will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, December 16, 2019 (with visitation one hour prior) at Thurston-Lindberg Funeral Home, 2005 Branch Ave., Anoka. Luncheon to follow at Greenhaven Country Club. Memorials preferred to Old School Lives in Cotton, MN. “There are only two ways to live your life. One is as though nothing is a miracle. The other is as if everything is.” - Albert Einstein Arrangements entrusted to Thurston-Lindberg Funeral Home of Anoka, (763) 421-0220, www.thurston-lindberg.com.
Paul John Bakke
To plant a tree in memory of Paul Bakke as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.