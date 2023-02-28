Devoted wife, mother, Grandma (Granny), friend, and gardener.
Patricia Weil, age 78, was called home to her heavenly father when she passed away unexpectedly in her home on the morning of February 22, 2023.
Pat was still grieving the loss of her husband Bob of almost 60 years, while it weighed heavy on her, she became more deeply involved in her church and this brought comfort to her.
Pat was born in Atlantic City, NJ. She met her husband Bob at the young age of 16. They were married on May 25, 1963. Bob was in the Navy, so they began their military life right away. Over the years, they were transferred to many states while the Navy proved to be a blessing to them both.
Pat and Bob started having children right away and were blessed with four daughters, Kathy (Rick) Edwards, Debbie (Mike) Weil, Jenni (Tom) Wickman and Beckie (Jeremy) Demarre.
In 1980, the family of 6 found themselves crammed into an old fashion station wagon Bob aptly named Betsy on their way to recruiting duty in Anoka, MN. As soon as they crossed the bridge into Anoka, both Pat and Bob instantly knew, this was where they would finish raising their children.
They bought a house shortly thereafter; and Pat proceeded to restore, update, create, and design their dream house. Together they made this a home.
Pat adored gardening. She spent several hours outside picking weeds and moving plants to find the perfect location while gaining a tan envied by many. As William Kent once wrote, "garden as though you will live forever." This was Pats philosophy and in the garden is where she did all her thinking, future planning and soul searching.
Pat loved to collect antiques, garage sale, participate in Meals on Wheels and Operation MN Nice, all while trying to set the record for most items bought from the Dollar Tree.
In 2019, they sold their home in Anoka and moved to Elk River, MN where they bought a new dream home on the lake with a garden for Pat. The view of their home is one that just brings peace to all. They loved this new home and with it, brought many new memories.
Pat loved her grandchildren Jason Wadsen, Cassandra (Eli) Hoversten, Justin Wadsen, Taylar (Austin) Wickman, Nicole Edwards, Jordan (Sawyer) Wickman, Rilee (Adam) Wickman, and Finnegan Demarre; great grandson Noah Hoversten; and bonus grandchildren Lizzie Johnson, Ethan Demarre, and Logan Johnson. No matter their ages, Pat was able to find a connection that allowed them to remain close. She treasured her time chatting and visiting with each of them.
Although Pat didn't go into the workplace, she devoted many years to teaching Bible study for all ages from preschoolers to adults. Her faith was a huge part of who she was; and she absolutely loved sharing and inspiring faith-based conversations. Pat found a special place within her church and an extra special bond with her dear friend Susan Brown.
Celebration of Pat's life will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, March 20, 2023, at Pathways Community Church, 6341 167th Ave NW, Ramsey MN, with visitation one hour prior to the service. Family and friends are welcome to enjoy a light lunch at Pathways immediately following the service. We will not be proceeding to the cemetery as we will be placing Pat with Bob together as a family on their 60th anniversary, where they will forever reside together.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.