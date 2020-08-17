Patricia Hierlinger

Patricia L. Hierlinger, 92 of Anoka passed away on August 13 at home of natural causes. Preceded in death by loving husband Elmer, parents John and Louise Spier, and daughter-in-law Sue. Survived by daughter Diane (Chuck) Henning; sons Greg, and Mike (Tracy); grandchildren John (Jenny), Chad (Becky), Eric (Rachel), Sarah, Jenni, Charlie (Jen), Carl (Emily), and Cassie; great-grandchildren Jaylen, Shaina, Maddy, Samantha, Will, Clarence, Rosie, and Porter; nieces, nephews, cousins, and dear friends. Pat loved spending time with her family, traveling with Elmer and friends, and reading and was a dedicated baseball fan for her entire life, including the MN Twins! Due to the health dangers of COVID, a private service and interment will be held for immediate family only. Memorials preferred to ACBC Food Shelf in Anoka or the Food Shelf of your choice in her name. In lieu of being able to attend her funeral, we encourage you to share stories & memories of Pat at www.StrikeLifeTributes.com 763-689-2070.
