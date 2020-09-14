Pamela "Pam" Lynn Lien

 

On August 23, 2020, Pam Lien, 60, passed away after a brief illness. She is survived by her son, Jacob Ziegler, brother Calvin Sherrett, sisters Lori Sherrett and Kristi Calvert, and many other family and friends. She was a loving mother, sister, daughter, and friend. She will be deeply missed by all who knew her. There will be a Celebration of Life on October 2nd from 4 to 8 p.m. at Coon Rapids VFW Post 9625. Please consider making a memorial donation to the American Cancer Society in Pam’s honor.

