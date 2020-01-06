Orval C. Dalberg, 84, of Foxboro, died Saturday, December 21, 2019 at St. Luke’s Hospice, Duluth. He was born January 13, 1935 in Stratton, Ontario, son of Carl and Signe (Carlson) Dalberg. Orval was a graduate of Minnehaha Academy, Minneapolis, and attended Dunwoody Institute. He worked in the logging industry in various provinces in Canada after graduation. Then a lifetime of construction and home building until retirement. He also enjoyed remodeling, craft projects and furniture work until he developed macular degeneration. Before moving to the Town of Summit, Orval resided in Blaine and Cedar, Minnesota. Some of his other interests included snowmobiling, horseshoes, golfing, pontooning, pool and cards. Preceding him in death were his parents; brothers, Samuel, Leonard, Allen, and David Dalberg; and sister, Elsie Sanders. Survivors include his loving wife of 36 years, Judith Ann (Staupe) Berge-Dalberg; daughters, Amy Seelig and Cindy Wigfield, both of Ft. Wayne, Indiana; step-son, David (Jen) Berge of Superior; step-daughters, Darla (Gordy) Angell of Barnum, MN and Diane Block of Otsego, MN; grandchildren, Jennifer McDermitt, Robert Wigfield and Samantha Wigfield, all of Ft. Wayne, IN, Tyler Berge, Kaylie Koerner, Adam Block and Ryan Block, all of Minneapolis, and Isaac Angell and Olivia Angell, both of Barnum; great-grandson, Cayden Koerner of Otsego, MN; brother, Norman (Audrey) Dalberg of Escondido, CA; and many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. A Celebration of Life service will be held at the Summit Cemetery, during the Spring of 2020. The family extends a special thank you to the doctors and nurses at St. Luke’s Hospital. To sign the online guest book or send condolences, visit www.downsfh.com.
