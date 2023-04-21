Norman Peterson, age 90, a resident of Spooner, died Monday, April 17, 2023 at Spooner Health.
Norman was born on February 17, 1933 in Rawles Township, Mills County, Iowa to parents Landon and Marvaline (Ferron) Peterson. After High School he entered the US Navy in May of 1951, and would serve until his Honorable Discharge as a Seaman in January of 1954. On May 24, 1958, he was united in marriage to Alene Brockett in Eau Claire, Wisconsin. Norman worked as an Electric Switchboard operator for Northern States Power Company and later Xcel Energy in the Twin Cities area. After moving to Spooner, the couple opened Northwind Book & Fiber on Walnut Street in Spooner. Norman was an avid book reader, and had traveled to 49 of the 50 states (not making it to Hawaii) in the United States of America.
Norman was preceded in death by his parents, brothers and sister, and by his daughter Norma Peterson.
He is survived by his wife Alene of Spooner; daughters Elizabeth Peterson of Boston, MA and Deanna Mello of Roseville, MN; and loving nieces and nephews.
Dual memorial services for Norman and his daughter Norma will be held on Friday, May 5, 2023 at the Trinity Lutheran Church in Spooner with Pastor Heather Kistner officiating. Visitation will be held at the church beginning at 10:00 AM with services at 11:00 AM. Norman's interment with military Honors will follow at the Northern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery.
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning.
From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.