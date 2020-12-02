Norman "Nobby" William Wesp

Norman “Nobby” Wesp, age 90, died November 28, 2020 when the Covid virus attacked his compromised lungs. We are so proud of him as he gave the unrelenting virus a heroic fight. He will be joining his loving wife, Mary Jane, of 62 years, his parents, W. Lynn and Catherine Wesp, his only brother, Raymond Wesp and many other special relatives and friends in Heaven. He will be so deeply missed by his daughters Sandy (Dwight) Olson, Dusty and Jaydon; Sue (Steve) Seiffert, Kylie (Justin) Larson, Kolby (Kate) Seiffert and Keena and many other loving relatives and friends whose lives he deeply touched. Norman was born July 4, 1930 to W. Lynn and Catherine (Nardinger) Wesp in Anoka, MN. He attended St. Ann’s (now St. Stephen’s) Catholic School and Anoka High School. His passion was customizing cars and he would drive all over the country to have them detailed, painted, re-upholstered and specialized just the way he wanted so that he could enter them in car shows. He won countless trophies and awards for his collector vehicles and was featured in multiple magazines for his collaborations. He met his life-long love, Mary Jane through a blind date when he was 20 years old. They married November 8, 1958 and lived in Anoka where they had twin girls 8 years later. He and Mary lived their lives for their daughters taking them on numerous road trips so that the girls had visited 38 states by the time they graduated. Norm worked at the post office in Anoka for 30 years, but figured it out right and was retired for 35 years where he enjoyed more travel on vacations, going to sporting events, country music shows and trips to Duluth for volleyball. He loved his grandchildren and attended every sporting event, sacrament, choir concert and award presentation. Norm lived a wonderful 90 years sharp as a tack until the very end when he was razzing the nurses, joking with the doctors and telling stories from 70 years ago and discussing sports stats with us in our hazmat suits. Mass of Christian Burial 11 a.m., Monday, December 7, 2020, St. Stephen’s Church, 525 Jackson Street, Anoka, MN following social distance guidelines with no visitation or luncheon. Private family burial at Calvary Cemetery. Because we have witnessed first-hand the devastation the Covid 19 virus can cause, we want to express our complete understanding if you choose to forego the Mass as we sincerely do not want to risk any further suffering. If you choose, join us in a prayer for Norm in lieu of attending. www.huberfunerals.com, 952-472-1716
