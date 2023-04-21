Norma Peterson

Norma Peterson, age 59, a resident of Spooner, died on Thursday, April 13, 2023, at Essentia St. Mary's Medical Center in Duluth.

Norma Jean was born on August 27, 1963, in St. Paul, Minnesota to parents Norman and Alene (Brockett) Peterson. She graduated Coon Rapids High School with the Class of 1981. She then furthered her education by attending Anoka-Ramsey Community College where she graduated with an Associate's Degree in Accounting in 1983. After moving to the Spooner area, she began a 30-year career with Jack Link's Snack Foods in Minong. In her spare time, Norma loved to make crafts and spend time with her beloved animals.

