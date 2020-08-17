Norma "Peg" Allene Schmitt, age 95, passed away on Saturday, August 15, 2020. Peg Schmitt was born on July 21, 1925, in Centerville, Appanoose Cty., Iowa, to Max and Marie (Farnsworth) Cole. She attended school in the area of her birth and finished her education in Des Moines, graduating from West High School. After graduation, she began working in the payroll department at the San Francisco Port of Embarkation during WWII, where she met and married Rocky Schmitt, a marine, on October 11, 1945. In addition to caring for her 6 children, cooking, and sewing, Peg did bookkeeping at a variety of places throughout the years. Peg enjoyed golfing, shopping, socializing, and listening to big band music, especially that of Glen Miller. Left to cherish her memory are her sons and daughters, Steve (Cathe) Schmitt, Richard Schmitt, Mary K. (Don) Wittmer, Marty (Craig) Dahlin, Terry (Duane) Jensen; 15 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild. In death, Peg rejoins her husband, Rocky Schmitt; daughter, Laurie Cummins; and parents, Max and Marie Cole.
