Norma Jean Arfstrom, age 90, of Anoka, Minnesota passed away on Thursday, September 2, 2021. Norma was born November 15, 1930. She is preceded in death by her husband, Jon Arfstrom. Norma is survived by her children, Gayle, Daryl, Tory, and Gary; grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She is reunited with Jon and will be deeply missed. Gearhart Anoka 763-421-4347 www.GearhartAnokaChapel.com
