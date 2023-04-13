Nickola "Nicky" Lynn Becker

Nickola "Nicky" Lynn (Pierce) Becker, age 76, passed away April 8, 2023, at her home in Anoka, surrounded by her husband and children.

Nicky was born at Lutheran Deaconess Hospital in Minneapolis on October 9, 1946. She attended elementary and secondary school in the Anoka School District, graduating in 1964. Nicky worked briefly at Northwestern Bell in Anoka until her daughter Trisha was born in 1966. She stayed home with her daughter while her husband, John, went to work with her father at Pierce Refrigeration. John and Nicky purchased the business from her parents in the mid 70's and their son Joshua was born in 1977.

