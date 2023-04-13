Nickola "Nicky" Lynn Becker

Nickola "Nicky" Lynn (Pierce) Becker, age 76, passed away April 8, 2023, at her home in Anoka, surrounded by her husband and children.
Nicky was born at Lutheran Deaconess Hospital in Minneapolis on October 9, 1946. She attended elementary and secondary school in the Anoka School District, graduating in 1964. Nicky worked briefly at Northwestern Bell in Anoka until her daughter Trisha was born in 1966. She stayed home with her daughter while her husband, John, went to work with her father at Pierce Refrigeration. John and Nicky purchased the business from her parents in the mid 70's and their son Joshua was born in 1977.
Nicky had a lifelong love of animals, starting with horses in grade school. In the 70's Nicky bought and boarded her first horse, Tina, at a local Coon Rapids farm on the border of Blaine. Eventually she led trail rides to groups from nearby Bunker Hills Stables. Following the sale of the farm where she boarded, she found wonderful places in nearby Champlin and Dayton to board additional horses throughout the years. Having a great love of animals, she donated over the years to many different animal charities and sanctuaries. Over the years, homeless cats ended up by their home on the river in Anoka. Fortunately for them, Nicky adopted them all, keeping them amply fed and housed against the cold with insulated crates. She would have them spayed or neutered as well. Nicky enjoyed meeting up with friends for lunch, horseback riding, and riding her bike to Pierce Refrigeration once or twice a week when the weather allowed.
Nicky and John enjoyed traveling and RVing prior to her Alzheimer's diagnosis. She fought an eleven-year battle with the disease. Her husband John, was faithfully by her side, caring for her better than she ever could have hoped. She had wonderful caretakers over the years during the day so John could continue working.
Nicky was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, aunt, sister, and friend to all who had the pleasure of knowing her. A kind soul to whomever she met along her journey. She will be deeply missed by all who loved her, as she has touched our souls with her goodness.
She is preceded in death by parents Paul L. Pierce Sr. and Dolores (Tolan) Pierce of Anoka, MN, brother Paul Pierce Jr. of Anoka, and sisters Joy (Loren) Hannan of Wisconsin and Bunny (Gary) Lien of Coon Rapids, MN.
She is survived by husband, John F. Becker; daughter, Trisha (Paul) Rustad of Ramsey, MN; and son, Joshua Becker of Anoka, MN; along with her granddaughters, Anastasia and Zoe Rustad; brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, and many nieces and nephews.
Nicky's funeral was held Friday, April 14 at Thurston Lindberg Funeral Home. She is buried at Pierce Cemetery in Oak Grove. Thurston-Lindberg Funeral Home, 763-421-0220, www.thurston-lindberg.com
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning.
From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.