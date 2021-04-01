Nicholas Scott Krug

Nicholas took an angel’s hand and went to heaven on March 21, 2021. Nick was a gentle soul known for his Heart of Gold, Infectious Laugh, and Unfailing Faith in our Lord Jesus. He always considered others’ feelings and was there to encourage and help, often before being asked. He loved hiking, running, working out, music, concerts, and serving others. He was a 6-time participant in the Tough Mudder to raise funds for disabled vets, a Grandma’s Marathon completer, ran in multiple fund raisers for nonprofit organizations and participated in many mission trips. He was a loyal Red Cross Blood Donor and also an organ donor. He was homeschooled through high school. He graduated with honors from Anoka Ramsey Community College (AA Degree), Northwestern University (BA Degree) and Bethel University (MA Psych Degree). He is a beloved son, brother, and friend. He will be deeply missed by his Dad Randy, Mom Laura, Brothers Randy and Michael, and Nephew Preston and Niece Ella, a multitude of friends, and Dutchess, our chocolate lab which he lovingly referred to as “the HOUND.” There will forever be a break in all of our hearts. He is now resting in the loving arms of his savior, Jesus and celebrating his new life with those he loved that preceded him in death. Gearhart Funeral Home, 763-421-4347, www.GearhartAnokaChapel.com
