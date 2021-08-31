Nancy Blum, 85, of Anoka and Coon Rapids, went home to the Lord surrounded by family on August 30, 2021. She is preceded in death by her husband Robert Blum and son Kent. Nancy is survived by Kevin (Janice) Blum, Kimberly (Kenny) Lungren and Kyle Blum, seven grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. A mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 AM on Friday, September 10th at The Church of the Epiphany in Coon Rapids, Minnesota with a visitation starting at 9:30 AM. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Brenny Family Funeral Chapel, Baxter.
