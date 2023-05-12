Nancy Ann Anderson (nee. Roden), age 74, of Anoka, passed away on Saturday, May 6, 2023.
Born on December 30, 1948 to Frank and Geneva Roden, Nancy was born and raised in Anoka. She graduated from Anoka High School and then Bemidji State with a degree in education. Nancy taught 5th grade in St. Francis for several years before changing career paths to become an accountant; she remained in accounting for 30 years until it was time to retire.
Nancy enjoyed reading, watching old movies, and travelling. She especially loved Disney and going to Disney World, which was like a second home.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Frank and Geneva Roden.
Nancy is survived by her children, Lori (Matt) Jablonecki and Wayne Anderson; granddaughter, Alexa; siblings, Marlys (Dale) Rahn, Carol (Jim) Parker, Gail (Larry) Trushenski, and Roger (Katherine) Roden; nieces, Toni (Brian) Solsrud and Nicole (Nate) Tenzer; and nephews, Troy Rahn and David (Sarah) Trushenski.
A Memorial Service was held for Nancy on Monday, May 15, 2023 at Thurston-Lindberg Funeral Home.
