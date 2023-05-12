Nancy Ann Anderson

Nancy Ann Anderson (nee. Roden), age 74, of Anoka, passed away on Saturday, May 6, 2023.

Born on December 30, 1948 to Frank and Geneva Roden, Nancy was born and raised in Anoka. She graduated from Anoka High School and then Bemidji State with a degree in education. Nancy taught 5th grade in St. Francis for several years before changing career paths to become an accountant; she remained in accounting for 30 years until it was time to retire.

