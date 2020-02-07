Born November 8, 1941, Myrtle died on February 3, 2020. She was the caretaker over Dellwood Apartments for over 20 years and also served a significant time working as the jail librarian for Anoka County. Services will be held Saturday, February 8th at Gearhart Anoka funeral home starting at 3 p.m., with visitation one hour prior.
Myrtle Marie Brown
To send flowers to the family of Myrtle Brown
Service information
Feb 8
Service of Remembrance
Saturday, February 8, 2020
3:00PM
Gearhart Anoka Funeral Home
552 East River Road
Anoka, MN 55303
