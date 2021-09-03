Myron A. Nesdahl

Preceded by parents, Orvin and Mildred; brother, Dale; and sister-in-law, Renay Nesdahl. Survived by wife of 50 years, Connie; children, Kevin, Cheri (Jeff) Grunewald; grandchildren, Samuel, Jackson, Autumn, and Amber; siblings, Orville (Lynda) and Milton (Louise); other relatives and friends. Myron enjoyed playing cribbage and cards, and especially attending his grandchildren’s activities. He also liked to spend time with his family and friends, eating lutefisk, going out for coffee, or to the VFW. Visitation 4-7PM, with Vigil service at 5PM, Wednesday, September 8, 2021 at Peterson-Grimsmo Funeral Chapel, 250 E. Broadway, Monticello and one hour prior to Mass at church. Memorial Mass 11AM, Thursday, September 9, 2021 at CHURCH OF ST. HENRY, 1101 E. 7th, Monticello. Inurnment St. Henry Church Cemetery. Arr. by Peterson-Grimsmo Funeral Chapel, 763-295-2918, www.peterson-grimsmochapel.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.