Miriam J. Duerr (Harrison)

Our beloved mother, Miriam Joyce Duerr, age 88, passed away unexpectedly on March 27, 2020, escaping the coronavirus and impending memory care, for which we’re very thankful. Miriam, daughter of Jack and Margaret (Thomas) Harrison, was born May 30, 1931 in North Battleford, Saskatchewan, Canada, and was proud of her Canadian roots her entire life. Our mom was a resilient, self-reliant woman, who loved gardening, feeding the birds, graceful entertaining, summers at the cabin, boat rides on the lake, horses, making toffee; but most of all her six kids, their families, and her loving husband, Don, who passed away in 2017, also at age 88. She was a spunky lady, who spoke her mind to the end. She is survived by her six children, Pamela Spohn, Penny (Jim Briese) Duerr, John (Carol) Duerr, Tom (Liz) Duerr, Jennifer (Tom) Gustafson, Mike (Betty) Duerr; 14 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren with two on the way. Preceded in death by her parents; and husband of 66 years, Donald R. Duerr. A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial for Miriam will be held at St. Stephen’s Catholic Church in Anoka at a later date once restrictions are lifted and will be announced. We will gather then to share stories, pictures, and enjoy some of her fabulous toffee. Expressions of sympathy for Miriam’s family can be left on the funeral home website: www.GearhartAnokaChapel.com.
