Michael Joseph Brinda

Michael Brinda, age 61, of Champlin passed away on November 17, 2021.
Michael was born on August 24, 1960 in Robbinsdale, Minnesota to John and Doris Brinda.
He attended school in Robbinsdale and graduated from Cooper High School in 1978.
Michael held several jobs throughout his life. His current job was with Graco working with Robotics. Mike's passion was collecting baseball cards, Hot Wheels and many other items. He enjoyed water sports and in his youth playing baseball. He was a loving father and brother and will be missed.
He is survived by his son, Zach Antolak; his sisters, Barbara Potter of Clearwater and Nancy (Richard) Manderfeld of Sartell; many nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his parents; his brother, Gerald; his nephew, Rodd Potter.
No services are planned at this time.
Dare's Funeral Home, 763-441-1212, www.daresfuneralservice.com
