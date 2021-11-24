Michael Gerald Glanz, age 63, of Palisade, Minn. passed away on Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021.
Mike grew up in Coon Rapids and spent decades as a press brake operator at Hoffman Engineering in Anoka. In retirement, Mike enjoyed driving school bus in the northern Metro. Gifted with unending mechanical talents, Mike's passion was collecting and rebuilding cars. Loved by many, his grandchildren and dogs held a special place in his heart. To his doting grandchildren, he was "Papa Mike." Mike also shared a special bond with his siblings.
Mike is preceded in death by his parents, Gerald and Donnis Glanz.
His legacy will live on through his children, Aaron (Lee) Glanz and Brandon (Jenny) Glanz; grandchildren, Austin, Michael, Dylan, Hunter, Ethan, Emerson, and Berkeley; siblings, Cindy, Debbie (Doug), and Kevin (Julie); God-daughter, Karisa; and many extended family and friends.
Celebration of Mike's life held Sunday, November 28th at Gearhart Funeral Home, 11275 Foley Blvd. NW, Coon Rapids, MN. Please arrive at 1:00 pm, with Celebration of Life to begin at 1:30 pm. Luncheon to immediately follow at Gearhart, with an early evening reception to take place at a location TBD. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to any animal rescue organization in memory of Mike. Gearhart 763-755-6300 www.GearhartFuneralHome.com
