Michael Gene Hiatt

Michael Gene Hiatt, age 68 of Ramsey, MN, died peacefully, surrounded by family on April 26, 2023.

Mike was born in Minneapolis, MN, moving to Fergus Falls, MN during middle school where he met and later married his high school sweetheart, Patti Syverson. Mike received a Bachelor of Music Degree from Concordia College in Moorhead, MN and a master's degree in music education from the University of Minnesota. Music and arts education were two of his lifelong passions and he dedicated himself fully to the profession. Mike served as band director in Rush City, MN, New Prague, MN and starting in 1980, as the Director of Bands and Music Department chair at Anoka High School. During his tenure at Anoka, the Anoka High School Concert Band had numerous special performances including Orchestra Hall in Quebec City, the Minnesota Capital Rotunda, the Kennedy Center for Performing Arts and a live broadcast of the "Morning Show" on Minnesota Public Radio. The Anoka Concert Band toured Norway in 1986, culminating with a Fourth of July Concert broadcast internationally on the Norwegian National Radio. In 1996, Mike was appointed the State Music Education Coordinator at the Perpich Center for Arts Education, becoming the Director of Professional Development and Research in 1998. In this position, he was responsible for providing professional development in arts education throughout the state of Minnesota. He represented Minnesota during the creation of the National Standards for Music Education and was co-chair of the committee that revised Minnesota's Standards for Arts Education. Mike was elected President of the Minnesota Music Educators Association (MMEA) in 1989 and served on the MMEA Board of Directors for 21 years. He is a member of the Fergus Falls High School Hall of Fame, the MMEA Hall of Fame and was selected in 2008 as the Arts Educators of Minnesota, Supervisor of the Year.

