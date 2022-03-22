Melvin Joseph Fields

Melvin, age 89, of Andover, passed away peacefully in his home on Mach 20, 2022, surrounded by his loved ones.
Preceded in death by his parents, Charles B. and Lucy M. (nee Pauly) Fields and siblings, Lorene, Harold, Marjorie, Edward, Raymond, Sister Rosemary, Sister Elsie Mae, Margaret, Mildred, and Theresa.
He is survived by his wife of 59 years Lois; daughters Melodi (Khammone) Souknhindy, Tara (Todd) Fohrenkamm, Kerry (Ton) Fields, and Kristi (Matthew) Phetdara; son Sean (Molly) Fields; grandchildren Johnny, Cristina, Shanna, Colin, Savannah, Cole, Jesse, Chantel, Alyssa, Austin, Brennan, Elsie, Melvin, Mayme, and Opal; as well as 11 great-grandchildren and loving extended family.
He was a lifelong member of the Church of St. Stephen's. Mass of Christian Burial on MONDAY, March 28 at 10:30 AM with visitation one hour prior to services at the Church of St. Stephen's (525 Jackson St., Anoka). Visitation held 3-6 PM on SUNDAY, March 27 at Gearhart Anoka Funeral Home (552 East River Road, Anoka, MN 55303). GearhartAnokaChapel.com
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning.
From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.