Maxine Kent

Maxine Kent, age 95, passed away on October 6, 2020 in Elk River, MN. She was born to Leroy and Sadie Robertson on October 10, 1924. Maxine was preceded in death by husband, Holger Kent; parents; two sisters, Faye Robertson and Lois (George) Richter. She is survived by four children, Cary (Jolene) Kent, Bruce Kent, Ronald (Laurie) Kent and Debra (Mark) Condell; seven grandchildren, Carl and Rachael Kent, Mandelyn and Sydney Kent, Alisha and Amber Vanden Giude, and Aaron Kent; six great-grandchildren; and one great-great grandchild. Funeral service will take place at Sunset Funeral Chapel, 2250 St. Anthony Blvd NE, Minneapolis, on Friday, October 16, 2020 at 1 p.m. Visitation one hour prior to service. Interment at Sunset Cemetery. Sunset Funeral Home 612-789-3596

