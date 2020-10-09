Maxine Kent

Coon Rapids, MN (55443)

Today

Thunderstorms, some heavy this evening, then periods of rain late. A few storms may be severe. Low 51F. SSE winds shifting to W at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected..

Tonight

Thunderstorms, some heavy this evening, then periods of rain late. A few storms may be severe. Low 51F. SSE winds shifting to W at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected.