Mary Lou Craig Sage (nee Bennett), age 91, formerly of Anoka and Grand Rapids, died December 6, 2020 at Centracare Monticello Care Center. Mary Lou was born in Minneapolis on May 13, 1929 to Harry C. and Genevieve (Ramacher) Bennett. She graduated from Anoka High School in 1947. Mary Lou worked for 22 years at the Anoka County Union and Shopper. She loved to play bridge and Mahjongg and was an avid reader. Mary Lou is survived by daughters, Catherine Rachel (John Leeberg) and Sue (Rob) Bauman; son, Tom (Virginia) Craig; brother, Dick (Helen) Bennett; grandchildren, Mark (Julie) Rachel, Melissa (Aaron) Knight and Jessica Craig; great-grandchildren, Natalie, Joshua and Charlie Rachel; and many nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents; husbands, William Craig (1995) and Lauren “Bud” Sage (2019); brother, Dan Bennett; sister, Lorraine Hostetler; and brother-in-law, Don Hostetler. A committal service will be he held at Calvary Cemetery in Anoka in the spring of 2021. A special thank you to the staff at the Annandale and Monticello Care Centers. www.dingmannfuneral.com
