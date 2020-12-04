Mary "Liz" Elizabeth Dietz

Liz Dietz, age 96, of Anoka, MN passed away peacefully on November 25, 2020 at Folkestone Gables in Wayzata where she had resided for the past 11 months. Preceded in death by loving husband Wayne, her parents Theo and Charlie Cook and her brothers and sisters. She is survived by daughters Debbie (Tom) Roen, Cottonwood, AZ; Cindy (Jim) Fisher, Eden Prairie, MN; and Liz (Jerry) Treece and their son Ryan, Plainfield, IL. as well as grandchildren, Meghan (Andrew) Weibel, Richfield, MN and Kevin Fisher, Plymouth, MN and great-granddaughter, Charlotte Weibel. Born March 16, 1924 in Baxter Springs, KS where 20 some years later she met the love of her life Wayne Dietz. Married August 18, 1946, Liz spent the rest of her life in Hector and Anoka Minnesota. Always the “Coaches Wife“, she was the “Mother“ to many over the years. She could always be found at her husband‘s baseball and football games as the #1 Fan cheering on his teams. She was a member of the illustrious hole-in-one club at Greenhaven Golf Club and an avid bridge player in Anoka for many years. Also a longtime member of Eastern Star and The United Methodist Church of Anoka. A service for family will be held with internment at Fort Snelling National Cemetery. A memorial gathering will be held at a later time when we can all come together to celebrate her life. Should friends and family desire, memorial contributions may be made to The United Methodist Church of Anoka, Anoka High School Athletics, or the Heart Association. The family would like to acknowledge and thank the amazing staffs at Folkestone and Legacy Home Care for the wonderful care they gave our Mother over the last few years. Arrangements with David Lee Funeral Home Wayzata, MN
