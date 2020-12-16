Mary Lela Tronson

Mary Lela (Geisinger) Tronson, age 77 of Andover, Minnesota passed away on December 8, 2020 in St. Louis Park from COVID-19 complications. Born May 6, 1943 in Minneapolis, Minnesota, she was the daughter of Floyd Michael Geisinger and Thelma Irene Hall. She was preceded in death by her father, mother and brother Walter Floyd Geisinger Lt. Col. USAF (Ret.). Mary lived in Coon Rapids, Minnesota and graduated from Anoka High School in 1960. She married Timothy Theodore Tronson in April 1963 and raised three sons. She spent more than 25 years with Minnesota School District 11 as a cook and lunchroom supervisor. She loved large family gatherings, boating, Neil Diamond, West Side Story, Disney World, Arabian Horses and Caribbean cruises. She had an innate ability to make everyone feel accepted and will be deeply missed by family and friends. Mary is survived by her husband of 57 years, Timothy; sons, Scott (Donna) Tronson, St. Louis Park, Minnesota, Robb Tronson (Lara Cleveland), St. Louis Park, Minnesota and TJ Tronson (Michelle Gemlo), St. Francis, Minnesota. She is also survived by six grandchildren,Tyler, Alex, Zach, Gabriel, Estelle and Ava. A private family service was held in Anoka, Minnesota. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Alzheimer’s Association in her name (https://www.alz.org). Thurston-Lindberg Funeral Home Anoka 763-421-0220 www.thurston-lindberg.com
