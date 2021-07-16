Born May 30, 1942, died accidentally on Tuesday, June 22, 2021. Preceded in death by parents, Walter and Mildred (Johnson) Buchholz; twin sister, Mary Jo Buchholz Dusing Stopher; two brothers-in-law, Buzz Francen and Butch Flint; one sister-in-law, Deanna Buchholz; Lynn Dusing, Godson’s wife. Survived by the love of his life, Rose Nelson; sisters, Charlotte Francen and Judy Flint (Bill Swanberg); brothers, Ronald and Paul (Judi); many cousins, nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, great-great nieces and nephews, Goddaughter and many, many friends. Marvin was a charter member of the Ham Lake Fire Department (46 years), long standing member of the Ham Lakes Lions Club (51.5 years), President of the Ham Lake Fire Relief Association since its incorporation until his retirement in 2015, MN DNR Volunteer Youth Snowmobile Instructor (50 years). Visitation 10 a.m. followed by Celebration of Life Service at 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 31, 2021, at Glen Cary Lutheran Church, 15531 Central Avenue NE, Ham Lake, MN 55304. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to Glen Cary Lutheran Church or the Ham Lake Fire Relief Association.
