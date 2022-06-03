Marvin Clifford Erickson, age 86, of Coon Rapids, passed away on May 17, 2022.
Marv was born in Tyler, MN to Clifford and Florence Erickson on April 26, 1936. He went to school at Ruthton High School. He married Doreen Hintermeister on March 26, 1960. He worked as a carpenter until 1974 and as a realtor until he retired in 1991.
He was involved in church leadership, Feed My Starving Children, Meals on Wheels, and Manna Market. For many years Marv was a willing hand to any who needed help.
Marv is preceded in death by parents, Clifford and Florence; and son, Daniel.
Marv is survived by wife, Doreen; children, David (Miriam), Kevin (Marion), and Kathy (Dan); 17 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held 11:00 AM (10:00 AM-11:00 AM visitation) on Saturday, June 18th at Coon Rapids Evangelical Free Church. Private interment at Forest Hill Cemetery.
