Martin David Bouley

Martin Bouley, age 65 of Coon Rapids, passed away peacefully on November 2, 2021.
Survived by devoted wife Joann of 38 years; sons, Eric and Andrew (Kertina); grandchildren, Jackson and Kennedy; parents, David and Mary Ann; siblings, Sandra (Richard), Carol (Mike), Linda (Tim), Ronald (Jean), Kevin (Toy), Lorrie (Ken); many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
Graduated Anoka High School 1975. He enjoyed fishing, camping, vacationing and family. He loved spending time with grandson Jackson who celebrated his golden birthday on November 6, 2021 with grandpa smiling from above. Marty was kind, creative, and a contagiously fun person; the highlight of any party. He was loved and will forever be in our hearts.
Mass of Christian Burial 10:30 am Saturday, November 20th with visitation beginning at 9:30 am at St. Stephens Catholic Church, 525 Jackson St., Anoka. Private interment following mass. Memorials preferred in lieu of flowers.
