Marlene Laura Pritchett

Marlene L. Pritchett, age 86 of Andover, passed away peacefully on June 7, 2022. Marlene worked for the Anoka-Metro Regional Treatment center for over 30 years.
She loved to garden, genealogy research, was an avid reader, enjoyed flowers especially roses, volunteering for the Native American charities, watching The Walking Dead and spending time with her grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Harley G. Pritchett Jr. whom she married on November 25, 1959 and had missed dearly and also her parents, Lawrence and Margaret Lee.
Marlene is survived by her children, Amy (Rodney) Larson of Glenville, MN, Gustavus III (Terri) Pritchett, Kathy (David) Isakson, Shaun (John) Paro; grandchildren, Patrick (Courtney) Larson, Jared (Laurel) Larson, Cassie (Charles) Eickelmann, Kari (Karl) Davis, Shannon (Ben) Oporto, Anthony Paro, Alison (Eric) Johnson; great-grandchildren, Harley Davis, Jessica (Adam) Kish, Chase Opoto, Peter Erickelmann; 2 great-great-grandchildren; sister, Sharon (Lowell) Zvorak along with many other loving family and friends.
Funeral Services will be held on Monday June 20, 2022) at 11 a.m, with a visitation one hour prior at Advent Lutheran Church, 540 E. River Road, Anoka.
Interment at Fort Snelling National Cemetery will be at a later date.
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning.
From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.