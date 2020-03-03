Mark Sorteberg slipped away quietly at 67 years old on Monday, February 24, 2020, with his wife Ann at his side, after a courageous fight against cancer. Mark grew up on a dairy farm in Ramsey, MN, and spent most of his professional life in Chicago as an insurance underwriter. He will be remembered for the twinkle in his blue eyes, his offbeat sense of humor and thorough enjoyment of life’s gifts. He loved wilderness camping (solo and with friends), kayaking, canoeing, exploring a city through ethnic dining, pub crawls and live music, gardening and woodworking. After retirement, he moved back to his family farm and continued volunteering as a Master Gardener. There was always something more he wanted to do. Preceded in death by his parents, Allen and Elaine (Littlefield) Sorteberg. Survived by Ann, his partner of 36 years; siblings, Gary (Patricia) Sorteberg and Linda (Miles) Robertson; in- laws, Alice (Gary) Petersen, Martha (Rex) Bothwell, Bobbi (Mark) Longley, Robert (Julie) Dickinson; 15 nieces and nephews; 11 great nieces and nephews; many cousins; aunts and uncles; many close friends and two rambunctious dogs, Luchi and Danny. No memorials preferred. A celebration of Mark’s life will be held on Saturday, April 18, 2020, 11 a.m. with visitation half hour prior to service all at Dare’s Funeral Home, 805 Main St. NW, Elk River, MN, with a light lunch to follow service. Arr. Dare’s Funeral Home, 763-441-1212, www.daresfuneralservice.com.
