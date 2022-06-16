Mark H. Hannah

Mark, age 58 of Burnsville, MN, passed away peacefully on June 12, 2022, under the very attentive care of St. Therese at St. Odilia in Shoreview. His positive attitude and determination over many months just could not beat the cancer that took him from us.

He was preceded in death by his dad, Marvin D. Hannah; and his loving partner Diane Powell.

Mark is survived by his mom, Mary; siblings, Scott (Denise Rene) Hannah, Melissa (Eric) Krause; nephew, Mason Krause; niece, Lauren Krause; the Powell family members and many other relatives and friends.

Memorial Service will be held on Thursday, June 30 at 2:00 PM with a visitation one hour prior at Miller Funeral Home, 6210 HWY 65 NE, Fridley, MN 55432. Interment will take place at Lakewood Cemetery in Minneapolis at a later date. Millerfuneralfridley.com

