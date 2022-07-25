Mark August Pioske, 79, passed away on June 26, 2022 with his family by his side after a courageous battle with Leukemia.
He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Carol (Dybvik) Pioske; his three daughters, Debra Letcher (Brian), Tonya Schewe (Daris), Stacy Collins (Tim); his seven grandchildren, Madisen, Quaid, Riley, McKenzie, Camryn, Jack, Sullie; a brother, Daniel Pioske of Washington; and his sister, Lois Holmberg of Waconia.
Mark was born in Gaylord, Minnesota on May 5, 1943 to August and Mary Pioske. In 1951, the family decided to leave the Arlington farm and moved to Nisswa. Mark attended Brainerd High School and after graduation he moved to the cities to further his engineering education.
He retired from Kurt Manufacturing where he was Process Engineer and Die Cast Manager for 40 years.
Mark loved his family and will be remembered by his kind spirit and quiet nature that drew everyone to him.
We will be celebrating his life at Trinity Lutheran Church in Brainerd, August 4th at 11 a.m. Lunch will follow.
