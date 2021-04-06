Marjorie "Margie" Minnie Dickenson

Marjorie Minnie Dickenson, “Auntie Margie,” age 78 of St. Francis, entered the arms of her loving savior Jesus Christ on March 21, 2021. She was preceded in death by her parents, Roger and Minnie; brothers, Ralph and Bill; nephews, Lance and Andrew James; niece Kaylee. Margie was born on August 21, 1942 in Anoka, MN and graduated from Anoka Senior High in 1960. She grew up on the Mississippi River where she spent her childhood playing with her big brothers and her cousins. She spent most of her time near the river, riding horses, and gardening with her family. As an adult, Margie worked at Northwestern Bell and spent many years working with her brothers. Margie gave much of herself to her church, Elim Baptist in Anoka, MN. Margie dedicated her life to her family, caring for her parents in their later years. Margie passed peacefully at home in St. Francis surrounded by her family. She is survived by sister-in-law Mary Dickenson; niece Catherine, nieces Julie (Vince) and Annie; nephews, JD (Mary-Etta) and Matt (Kim); great nieces and nephews Billy, Dillon, Jamie Lynn (Josh), Daniel (Lisa), Tiffany (Jeremy), Craig (Dana), Ryan (Jenna), Jill (Troy), Brittany, Krystle, Kaylee, Jessi, Gary, Ashley and 17 great-great nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Humane Society of MN in Margie’s memory. A celebration of Margie’s life with be held Saturday, April 17, 2021 from 1-5 p.m. at the St. Francis American Legion. Thurston-Lindberg Funeral Home Anoka, 763-421-0220 www.thurston-lindberg.comMargorie Minnie Dickenson, “Auntie Margie,” age 78 of St. Francis, entered the arms of her loving savior Jesus Christ on March 21, 2021. She was preceded in death by her parents, Roger and Minnie; brothers, Ralph and Bill; nephews, Lance and Andrew James; niece Kaylee. Margie was born on August 21, 1942 in Anoka, MN and graduated from Anoka Senior High in 1960. She grew up on the Mississippi River where she spent her childhood playing with her big brothers and her cousins. She spent most of her time near the river, riding horses, and gardening with her family. As an adult, Margie worked at North Western Bell and spent many years working with her brothers. Margie gave much of herself to her church, Elim Baptist in Anoka, MN. Margie dedicated her life to her family, caring for her parents in their later years. Margie passed peacefully at home in St. Francis surrounded by her family. She is survived by sister-in-law Mary Dickenson; niece Catherine, nieces Julie (Vince) and Annie; nephews, JD (Mary-Etta) and Matt (Kim); great nieces and nephews Billy, Dillon, Jamie Lynn (Josh), Daniel (Lisa), Tiffany (Jeremy), Craig (Dana), Ryan (Jenna), Jill (Troy), Brittany, Krystle, Kaylee, Jessi, Gary, Ashley and 17 great-great nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Humane Society of MN in Margie’s memory. A celebration of Margie’s life will be held Saturday, April 17, 2021 from 1-5 p.m. at the St. Francis American Legion. Thurston-Lindberg Funeral Home Anoka, 763-421-0220 www.thurston-lindberg.com
