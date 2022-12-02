Marjorie Mae Perry

Marjorie Mae (Hill) Perry was born February 13, 1940 to Marjorie and George Hill. She grew up with her siblings Dan, John, and Tom. Marj attended Mounds View High School where, as the new girl in town, she bravely asked Bruce Perry to the Sadie Hawkins dance. The two married in 1960 and were wonderful parents to Ann (Lindsey), Carol (and Rod Mendenhall), and Karen (Moroz).

Marj was a caring, creative, always-present mom who recorded stories on tape so her girls could listen to them when she was working, organized nature scavenger hunts and made being a mom a priority. She was active in her community through League of Women Voters and served several terms on the Andover City Council. As the years passed, Bruce and Marj welcomed four grandchildren Alec (and Madison Culin), Katn, Ella, and Ava who became about the luckiest kids around to have a grandma who created Camp Grandma & Grandpa on the farm, maintained a yearly school shopping tradition for over 25 years, and ensured she and Grandpa were at all sporting and school events.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.