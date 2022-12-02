Marjorie Mae Perry

Marjorie Mae (Hill) Perry was born February 13, 1940 to Marjorie and George Hill. She grew up with her siblings Dan, John, and Tom. Marj attended Mounds View High School where, as the new girl in town, she bravely asked Bruce Perry to the Sadie Hawkins dance. The two married in 1960 and were wonderful parents to Ann (Lindsey), Carol (and Rod Mendenhall), and Karen (Moroz).
Marj was a caring, creative, always-present mom who recorded stories on tape so her girls could listen to them when she was working, organized nature scavenger hunts and made being a mom a priority. She was active in her community through League of Women Voters and served several terms on the Andover City Council. As the years passed, Bruce and Marj welcomed four grandchildren Alec (and Madison Culin), Katn, Ella, and Ava who became about the luckiest kids around to have a grandma who created Camp Grandma & Grandpa on the farm, maintained a yearly school shopping tradition for over 25 years, and ensured she and Grandpa were at all sporting and school events.
The family would like to thank the staff at Walker Methodist for caring for Marj.
A service in memory of Marjorie Perry will be held Thursday, December 15 at Thurston Lindberg Funeral Home (2005 Branch Avenue, Anoka), 763-421-0220. From 10:00 a.m. -11:00 a.m. there will be a time to visit with family. After an 11:00 a.m service, the family will proceed to a private memorial and Marj will be buried in the Spring. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorials be made to the Moundsview School District scholarship which will now be in honor of both Bruce and Marj. For those preferring to write a check, please make payable to: Mounds View Schools Education.
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning.
From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.