Marjorie Bragelman, born December 20, 1952 in Anoka, passed away on July 23, 2020. Beloved mother and sister, she is survived by her son Scott Gulbranson; sisters Janet Bragelman, Kathleen Hagenah and Patricia (Tim) Sweeney and brothers Michael (Judy) and Robert Bragelman; nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by her son Charley. Memorial celebration of life with visitation at 9:30 a.m. and mass at 11 a.m., July 23 at St. Stephen’s Catholic Church in Anoka, MN.
