Marjorie A. Croteau, age 88 of Champlin, passed away peacefully at her home July 17, 2020 surrounded by her family. Marge was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend. She was born February 7, 1932 in Morning Sun, Iowa to Thomas and Vivian Linder and was the second of four children. Marge was a long-time employee of Sears Roebuck and Co. Marge enjoyed reading, shopping, knitting and being with family. She will be deeply missed by her husband of 68 years, Leo; children, Stephen (Dawn) Croteau, Michael (Darlene) Croteau, Janice (Tim) Nouis, Teresa (Jim) Hazeman, Robert (Sue Thieling) Croteau; grandchildren, Justin and Ashley Croteau, Melissa, Laura, Kevin and Katie Croteau, Sarah and Leah Nouis, Joe (Kristin) Hazeman, Jenna (Tony) Rush; seven great-grandchildren; brother Raymond plus many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by parents, brother Gilbert and sister Aleita. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, July 28, 2020 at St. Stephen’s Catholic Church, 525 Jackson Street, Anoka. Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. (Rosary at 7:30 p.m.) Monday, July 27, 2020 at Thurston-Lindberg Funeral Home, 2005 Branch Ave., Anoka. In accordance with CDC guidelines, social distancing and the use of masks will be observed. No luncheon will be served following mass.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.