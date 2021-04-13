Marilyn Joan Mueller (Libby), 75 of Ramsey, MN, passed away March 16, 2021. Preceded in death by her son Kris and her parents Bill and Verna Libby. Survived by husband Dale; son Bill (Liza) and daughter Heidi; brothers Kurt and Pete; grandchildren: Tylar, Chandler, Sadie, Ariel, Raissa, Hannah, Brooke, Emilee; great-grandchildren: Blakely and Dakota; nieces and nephews. Graduate of St. Louis Park High School and the University of Minnesota. A long-time member of the Zion Lutheran Church choir and Anoka & North Suburban Choral. She loved the fellowship it offered and delighted and thrived in the performances. A graduate of the University of Minnesota, she loved art in all its forms and was always crafting, creating and teaching. She wrote two children’s books and was a brilliant and generous story-teller. Marilyn was a dedicated Mother and Wife and never missed an opportunity to tell anyone and everyone how proud of her kids and husband she was, or to embarrass either/both with stories of mis-adventures and shenanigans. She was a voracious reader and always had at least 3 books going at one time. A 20+ year employee of JoAnn’s, she made some life-long friends. If she liked you, she hugged you and when she hugged you, you knew she liked you. She enjoyed a road trip as much as anyone, especially trips to Maine and Libby family reunions, Packers playoff games on TV with her family, inside jokes said with a smirk, a good beer and tasty appetizers. She enjoyed stellar conversation as much as she offered it and took a back seat to no one when it came to debating the merits, or lack thereof. When she cooked, it was an event and her meatloaf was, and will remain, without rival. Her ability to laugh was the stuff of legend and she never passed an opportunity to uplift others. Marilyn’s mark is indelible and will last for generations in the smiles and actions of her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Her passing saddens us all, but her memory will never fail to warm our hearts. Memorial Service: Zion Lutheran Church, May 8th, 11 a.m.
