Marilyn Anne Lehn (Berg)

On the 18th of March 2023, at the age of 84.5, Marilyn passed peacefully.

She was born in Dayton, MN and lived most of her life in Anoka. Marilyn lived a full life. Raising her family she enjoyed camping, boating, trapshooting, playing cards and cooking. She was a beautiful woman, smart and loving. She loved creating special memories with her great grandchildren, watching cooking shows, game shows, sitcoms, sports and watching the river flow by. She retired from Federal Cartridge in Anoka.

