Marilyn Anne Lehn (Berg)

On the 18th of March 2023, at the age of 84.5, Marilyn passed peacefully.
She was born in Dayton, MN and lived most of her life in Anoka. Marilyn lived a full life. Raising her family she enjoyed camping, boating, trapshooting, playing cards and cooking. She was a beautiful woman, smart and loving. She loved creating special memories with her great grandchildren, watching cooking shows, game shows, sitcoms, sports and watching the river flow by. She retired from Federal Cartridge in Anoka.
She was preceded in death by parents Clifford and Marvel, brother Alvin, son Patrick, first husband Tim, partner Geno.
Survived by daughters, Lori (Todd), Lisa (Darwin); stepchildren, Alan (Vicky), Jill† (Tom), Greg (Terry); grandkids, Alex (Megan), Alesha (Cody), Bill (Jen), Andrea (Dominick), Jordan, Bobby, Brett, Brian, Sydney, Krista and Sara; great grandkids, Tucker, Peyton, Luca, August, Letti and Scotland; two sisters, five brothers, their spouses, and families.
Mass of Christian Burial 11:00am, Monday, April 17th at St. Stephens Catholic Church, 5th Ave., Anoka, MN, visitation 10:00am, luncheon 12 noon, followed by her burial at Calvary Cemetery, along with Patrick and Tim. Gearhart Anoka, 763-421-4347, www.GearhartAnokaChapel.com
