Marilyn Ann Jacob (Olson) passed away peacefully on Thursday, September 30, 2021.
Preceded in death by her parents, Helen (mother), Clayton (father), Floyd (step-father) and siblings: Doug, George, Bruce, David Lee, and Oli.
Survived by Joann (sister), David (brother), Doug (husband) and children, Paula (step-daughter), Rodney (step-son), Lori (daughter), Troy (son), Ryan (son), Justin (step-daughter).
Marilyn was a classy lady who absolutely loved fashion and her social groups- a friend of hers was a friend for life. Marilyn adored her grandchildren and loved being silly with them.
There will be a Celebration of Life on Sunday, October 17th, Noon-2pm at The Empire Room, 115 East Main Street, Anoka MN 55303. In lieu of flowers or memorials, Marilyn would love it if all would consider being an organ donor, or making a donation to the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation in her name: www.pulmonaryfibrosis.org.
