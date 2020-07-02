Marie Phyllis Romo

Marie P. Romo, age 83 of Andover, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at Arbor Oaks Senior Living. Marie is survived by her beloved husband of 60 years, Luther; daughters, Kirstin (Thomas) Schmitz and Amy (Todd) Blank; grandchildren, Bradley, Zachary (Vanessa), Christopher, Erin, and Brian (Kayla Mortenson); great-grandchildren, Madelyn and Hendrik; Dori Hellvik, Judy Krause, and Rae Farrel; also many nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives, and friends. A Celebration of Marie’s life will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, July 16, 2020 at Faith Lutheran Church, 11115 Hanson Boulevard NW, Coon Rapids. Visitation 5-7 p.m. on Wednesday, July 15 at Thurston-Lindberg Funeral Home, 2005 Branch Avenue, Anoka, and 1/2 hour prior to the service at church on Thursday (10:30-11 a.m.). Private Interment. Social distancing and use of masks strongly recommended. In honor of Marie, please wear bright colored clothing. Arrangements entrusted to Thurston-Lindberg Funeral Home of Anoka, (763) 421-0220, www.thurston-lindberg.com.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.