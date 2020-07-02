Marie Phyllis Romo

Marie P. Romo, age 83 of Andover, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at Arbor Oaks Senior Living. Marie is survived by her beloved husband of 60 years, Luther; daughters, Kirstin (Thomas) Schmitz and Amy (Todd) Blank; grandchildren, Bradley, Zachary (Vanessa), Christopher, Erin, and Brian (Kayla Mortenson); great-grandchildren, Madelyn and Hendrik; Dori Hellvik, Judy Krause, and Rae Farrel; also many nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives, and friends. A Celebration of Marie’s life will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, July 16, 2020 at Faith Lutheran Church, 11115 Hanson Boulevard NW, Coon Rapids. Visitation 5-7 p.m. on Wednesday, July 15 at Thurston-Lindberg Funeral Home, 2005 Branch Avenue, Anoka, and 1/2 hour prior to the service at church on Thursday (10:30-11 a.m.). Private Interment. Social distancing and use of masks strongly recommended. In honor of Marie, please wear bright colored clothing. Arrangements entrusted to Thurston-Lindberg Funeral Home of Anoka, (763) 421-0220, www.thurston-lindberg.com.

