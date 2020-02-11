Marie Doris Hovind

Marie D. Hovind, age 97 of Dayton, passed away Feb. 10, 2020. Preceded in death by parents, Theodore and Mabel (Beltrand) Blanchette; husband, Lowell; brothers, Leroy, James, and Richard Blanchette; sisters, Theresa Blanchette and Elizabeth Bauer. Survived by children, James (Jonell), Steven, Paul, Linda (Robert) Brown, Alan (Mary); nine grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; sister, Arlene Harrington; brother, Roland Blanchette; also many nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends. Mass of Christian Burial 11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 14 at St. Stephen’s Catholic Church, 525 Jackson Street, Anoka. Visitation one hour prior to Mass at church (10-11 a.m.). Interment Calvary Cemetery, Anoka.
Thurston-Lindberg Funeral Home, Anoka
763-421-0220 www.thurston-lindberg.com
