Margie Lou Flack, 65, of Long Prairie, died unexpectedly on Saturday, May 16, 2020. She was born on August 26, 1954 to Levi and Mayme Jacobson and was preceded in death by her parents and sister, Shirley. Margie is survived by her son, Nicholas (Mindy) Flack, ex-husband, Baisle Flack, close friend, Walter Beste, and siblings Lyle Jacobson (Carol Barringer), LeRoy (Diane) Jacobson, Sharon (Dan) Wilhelm, Mary (Gary) High. Margie was a tough woman who forged her own path in life. She overcame many obstacles to find happiness and peace during the last decade of her life. She greatly enjoyed gardening, had an amazing sense of humor and showed an abundance of compassion and thoughtfulness to those close to her. Margie’s faith provided her with guidance and comfort and therefore, her family wishes to share the words of John 14:27 with all of you: “Peace I leave with you, My peace I give to you; not as the world gives do I give to you. Let not your heart be troubled, neither let it be afraid.”
