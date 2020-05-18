Margaret Ann Wood

Margaret Ann (Ray) Wood, 88, of Coon Rapids, MN died on May 16, 2020. She leaves her husband of 68 years, John; children Janet, Jon, Gary and Karen; eight grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. Margaret attended Gordon School; St. Paul Central HS (1949); and Univ. of Mn. (1951). Member Zion Lutheran Church, Anoka. Condolences cremationsocietyofmn.com.

