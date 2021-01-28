Lynn Warner (nee Chommie), 70, passed away on January 22, 2021 after a long battle with cancer. She passed peacefully at home surrounded by those she loved. Lynn was born on October 15, 1950 to Edward and Phyllis Chommie and grew up in a house that her father built in Coon Rapids. She dedicated her life to raising her children and being a homemaker. When her children grew older she ran her own craft business that showcased her unending creativity and artistic flair. Lynn was a proud follower of Christ, steadfast in her faith, and she passed that along to those around her. She also was a pillar in the AA community, extending her kind words and sound advice to those in need. Lynn will be sorely missed, and was deeply loved by many. Lynn is survived by her loving husband of 37 years, Brian Warner; daughters Paige (Jeremy) Martin, Dominique (Greg) Charlson, and Sarah Warner (Joe Auger); brother Cory (Lori) Cooper; grandchildren Nick Tigert, Brooke Tigert, Cameron Tigert, Tristian Tigert, Madison Martin, Ava Martin, and Hayden Magle; nephew Erik Chommie. She is preceded in death by her parents Edward Chommie and Phyllis Cooper; brothers Lance Chommie and Lee Chommie. Funeral service will be held Saturday, February 6, 2021 at 4 p.m. at Hope Fellowship, 6000 167th Ave. NW, Ramsey, MN 55303. Private burial at Garden of Hope later. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Salvation Army and can be mailed to Brian Warner, 17620 Argon St. NW, Ramsey, MN 55303. Warner