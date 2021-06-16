Lyle R. Bradley, 96, of Andover, MN passed away peacefully with family at his side on Monday, June 7, 2021. He was preceded in death by his parents, Roy and Blanche Bradley; and sister, Ilomay Sarchett. Lyle is survived by his wife, Carol; children, Beth (James) Denny, Jeff (Sharon) Bradley, Howard Bradley, Susan Nimmons, and Tom (Nicola) Bradley; 11 grandchildren; many great-grandchildren; nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Lyle was born November 22, 1924 in Dubuque, IA to Roy and Blanche Bradley where he developed a love for birds and fascination with flight that was central to his life. As young man, Lyle went off to war in the Pacific flying the F4U Corsair in WWII, and continued his service in the Korean War and many years in the Marine Reserves, retiring as a Lt. Col. after 42 years. In 1954, Lyle met Carol at a teacher’s summer school class in Duluth, MN. They were married June 25, 1955, and established their homestead on the Rum River in Grow Township, outside Anoka, MN where they raised their five children and resided until the end. Lyle was a beloved Science Teacher at Anoka Senior High School from 1955 until he retired as the District 11 Science Consultant in 1984. He will be remembered by hundreds of AHS students for the famous Summer Biology Field Trips, every summer from 1961 – 1983, where he was known affectionately as Bugs. It was through a field trip to Wyoming that he discovered the dinosaur site the Science Museum of Minnesota has on display. Throughout his life, to the end, Lyle was a committed citizen having served on the Metropolitan Airport Commission, the Minnesota Zoo Board, local Grow Township government before it was the City of Andover, Community Ed Ornithology classes, started the Wood Duck Society, belonged to a writers group and was a published co-author of a book called Marine Wings. We will miss you, and have peace knowing you are flying with the birds and planes. Memorials received will be used to establish a scholarship in his name at Anoka High School. Lyle lived a full and eventful life that cannot be expressed with these few words. We invite those who knew him to join us in a Celebration of Life, Saturday, June 26th from 4-6 p.m. at Golden Wings Museum, 8797 Airport Road, Blaine, MN 55449. Use the south entrance to the airport and enter through Gate A. www.Goldenwingsmuseum.com for map. Private Internment Ft. Snelling National Cemetery. Neptune Society 763-545-8095
