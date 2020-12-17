Lyle Leslie Hayden Jr.

Funeral Services will be held on Monday, December 21, 2020 at 3:30 p.m. with visitation beginning at 3 p.m. at the Josiah Center, 1600 Gervais Avenue, Maplewood. Per State of Minnesota Covid restrictions distancing space, numbers restrictions and use of masks are mandatory. Lyle was a postal worker at the Anoka Post Office for many years. He is survived by his wife, Judy; sons, Christopher (Sara), Joseph and Matthew (Sarah); 14 grandchildren; one great-grandson; brothers, William “Bill” (Dawn) and Dan (Ruth); sister, Donna (Jerry) Sunstrom; nieces and nephews.
